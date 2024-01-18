Register
PSNI issues new warning to motorists on dangers of not clearing windscreens before driving off

Police in Portadown have slapped a thoughtless motorist caught driving through the town centre on Wednesday night with an almost entirely frozen windscreen.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:17 GMT
In a warning to other road-users, police posted pictures online of the car which show how the driver only was able to peer through a very small patch on the windscreen while the rest of the glass remained obscured.

A PSNI spokesperson commented: “As we started another night shift, officers from Mahon Road station immediately came across another driver who was driving through a busy town centre in Portadown with next to zero visibility.

"Rather than risk the lives of pedestrians and other road users, this driver should’ve taken a brief few minutes to properly defrost their windscreen.

"He has now been issued with three points and a £65 fine for not having a full view of the road.”

