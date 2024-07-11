Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are warning of traffic disruption in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district on Friday due to Twelfth parades.

The PSNI said that officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic in the location of parades. However, to avoid potential delays, road users may wish to seek another route if not attending a parade.

Along with various feeder parades, two villages within the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area are the venues for two of the day’s largest demonstrations.

Killylea is the venue for this year’s Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration, the largest Orange gathering in the world.

Thousands of people will be converging on the village, with 11 district lodges on parade – a total of 150 private lodges and almost 5,000 brethren – along with ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and junior boys and junior girls lodges. There will also be around 70 bands.

Police have issued traffic details ahead of the parade, which is scheduled to move off from the assembly field on the A28 Killylea Road from around 10am. It will make its way via Main Street to the demonstration field by 1pm.

The return parade is scheduled to move off from 2.45pm along the same route. There will be no through traffic on the A28 Killylea Road at Killylea village between 9am and 6pm.

The Killylea Road between the Ballycrummy Road / Killylea Road junction and the Knappagh Road / Killylea Road junction will be affected until 6pm with diversions in place.

Traffic travelling from Armagh to Caledon should travel via Cathedral Road, Battleford Road and Knappagh Road. Meanwhile, traffic travelling to Armagh from Caledon should travel via the Coolkill Road, Middletown and Monaghan Road.

Meanwhile, the village of Gilford will be hosting another of the larger Twelfth parades.

It is anticipated that there will be around 10,000 attendees on the day to watch over 60 lodges and bands from South West Down. The districts on parade with be Gilford, Banbridge, Bann Valley, Lower Iveagh, Rathfriland, Lower Iveagh West, Loughbrickland and Newry.

The main parade is scheduled to move off from the assembly field on the Lurgan Road at around 12pm making its way to the demonstration field at 1.45pm.

The route takes in High Street, High Street, Dunbarton Street, Mill Street, Bridge Street, Wall Road and Scarva Road leading to the demonstration field.

The return parade is scheduled to move off at around 4pm, parading back to Lurgan Road. Local lodges will turn at the square at Mill Street to Bridge Street and Stramore Road. The return parades should take around 90 minutes.

Police said parking is located on Gilford's Scarva Road with limited parking also off the Lurgan Road close to the assembly field.