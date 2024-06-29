Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent warning has been issued to motorists planning to travel in the Co Down area.

Police said an oil spill on the A50 is currently affecting the full length of the main road from Banbridge to Castlewellan.

"At present, the road remains open, but drivers should exercise caution,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

