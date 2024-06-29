PSNI issues warning as oil spill affects full length of main road between Banbridge and Castlewellan
An urgent warning has been issued to motorists planning to travel in the Co Down area.
Police said an oil spill on the A50 is currently affecting the full length of the main road from Banbridge to Castlewellan.
"At present, the road remains open, but drivers should exercise caution,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"Slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front. If possible, seek an alternative route for your journey.”
