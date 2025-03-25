PSNI respond to reports of anti-social motoring around the 'Ports'
The PSNI reacted to reports of anti-social motoring around the ‘Ports’ at the weekend.
A sunny Sunday (March 23) brought hundreds of motorists to the resorts of Portrush and Portstewart.
PSNI Causeway Coast and Glens said that their Neighbourhood Policing Team responded to reports of anti-social motoring in the two towns.
Police spoke to more than 40 drivers about their driving and the condition of their vehicles. A total of 19 fixed penalty tickets were issued and two written warnings were issued regarding seizure.