Police have returned this morning to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in County Tyrone.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are investigating a collision on the Tummery Road, Omagh, which occurred on Saturday, August 20 last year.

Scene testing will be carried out on Thursday, January 12, during which traffic will be stopped for short periods. Due to this, delays are expected in the area from 10am.

A policespokesperson said: "We thank the public for their patience as this is carried out."

