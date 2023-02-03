PSNI say child found behind wheel of Land Rover Discovery with 'his drunk parents'

A 14-year-old child was found behind the wheel of a Land Rover Discovery which mounted the kerb in Dungannon, according to Mid Ulster PSNI.

They said in a social media post that the child was accompanied by two passengers - his drunk parents.

The incident happened in the Newell Road area of the town last weekend.

The post reads: "Whilst travelling to another incident a Dungannon crew has come across this Land Rover Discovery.

The Land Rover Discovery which was stopped by the police. Pic: PSNI

"After questioning the manner of driving they have tried to pull it over. On activating the blue lights the driver has failed to stop and tried to make off.

"The vehicle has entered the Newell Road before mounting a kerb and stopping.

"On speaking with the driver, officers have discovered a 14-year-old behind the wheel.

