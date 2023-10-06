PSNI tasked to Greenisland collision
Motorists are being advised to expect delays in Greenisland this morning (Friday) following a collision in the Upper Road area.
Detailing the incident in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Co Antrim there has been a road traffic collision on the Upper Road in Greenisland close to the junction of Trooperslane Road (heading towards Carrickfergus).
"Police are arriving shortly. Other media reporting it’s passable with care, but expect delays.”
There are no further details at this time.