PSNI thank public and emergency services following closure of M1
Police have thanked the public for their patience following the closure of a stretch of the M1 motorway on Saturday morning due to a road traffic collision.
Emergency services dealt with the collision which happened between junction 6 at Lisburn and junction 7 at Sprucefield on the westbound carriageway.
The motorway was closed at junction 6 with all traffic diverting through Lisburn.
A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed the road closure is now over.
"Following the earlier collision on the M1 motorway (Sprucefield junction) the road is now clear and reopened.
"Thank you for your patience and to our colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their quick response.”
