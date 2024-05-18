PSNI thank public and emergency services following closure of M1

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th May 2024, 08:04 BST
Updated 18th May 2024, 08:57 BST
Police have thanked the public for their patience following the closure of a stretch of the M1 motorway on Saturday morning due to a road traffic collision.

Emergency services dealt with the collision which happened between junction 6 at Lisburn and junction 7 at Sprucefield on the westbound carriageway.

The motorway was closed at junction 6 with all traffic diverting through Lisburn.

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed the road closure is now over.

The M1 motorway was closed at junction 6 westbound on Saturday morning.
The M1 motorway was closed at junction 6 westbound on Saturday morning.

"Following the earlier collision on the M1 motorway (Sprucefield junction) the road is now clear and reopened.

"Thank you for your patience and to our colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their quick response.”

