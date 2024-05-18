Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have thanked the public for their patience following the closure of a stretch of the M1 motorway on Saturday morning due to a road traffic collision.

Emergency services dealt with the collision which happened between junction 6 at Lisburn and junction 7 at Sprucefield on the westbound carriageway.

The motorway was closed at junction 6 with all traffic diverting through Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed the road closure is now over.

The M1 motorway was closed at junction 6 westbound on Saturday morning.

"Following the earlier collision on the M1 motorway (Sprucefield junction) the road is now clear and reopened.