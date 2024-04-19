Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The parade will begin at 8.30pm on Mill Place before moving onto Lower Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Roemill Gardens, Massy Avenue, Protestant Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street and back to Mill Place at approximately 11pm.

PSNI advise that if you are not planning on attending the parade, then you should please seek an alternative route for your journey.