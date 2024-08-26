PSNI update after Frosses Road closed following 'serious' traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Aug 2024, 23:21 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 08:11 BST
The Frosses Road in Co Antrim has fully reopened following a serious road traffic collision on Monday night.

The road had been closed in both directions near Dunloy for a time and motorists urged to avoid the area.

Police said an update will be provided in due course.

