PSNI update after Monday morning traffic collision closes Lurgan road
Police have issued an update after a road in the Lurgan area was closed on Monday morning following a traffic collision.
The Kilmore Hill Road in Lurgan was closed in both directions following a crash close to the junction with the Cornakinnegar Road.
Police had urged road-users to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes for their journey.
They now have confirmed the road has now reopened.