PSNI update after Monday morning traffic collision closes Lurgan road

Police have issued an update after a road in the Lurgan area was closed on Monday morning following a traffic collision.
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Mar 2024, 08:27 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 11:32 GMT
The Kilmore Hill Road in Lurgan was closed in both directions following a crash close to the junction with the Cornakinnegar Road.

Police had urged road-users to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes for their journey.

They now have confirmed the road has now reopened.

