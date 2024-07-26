PSNI urges Armoy Road Race visitors to "leave the racing to the professionals"
Roads in and around Armoy are currently closed today (Friday) until 9.30pm tonight, as practice sessions take place ahead of the main racing tomorrow.
Roads will then be closed from 9am sharp tomorrow morning, until approximately 7.30pm or when the racing finishes.
The movement of traffic will be slow today and tomorrow, with diversions in place for those not attending the racing.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said in a statement: “Local officers will be on the ground to assist but if you are not planning to spectate, please use an alternative route to avoid any congestion.
"Police would also like remind the public to leave the racing to the professionals and do not attempt to copy the racing speeds.”