PSNI warn Northern Ireland motorists 'overnight snow and ice making driving difficult'

Motorists have been warned of difficult driving conditions across Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

With overnight snow and ice, police are urging everyone to exercise caution, particularly on untreated roads.

“Slow down and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front,” a PSNI spokesperson warned.

The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across many parts of Northern Ireland until midnight on Thursday.

Difficult weather conditions near Ballymena in Co Antrim after Tuesday's heavy snow fall. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Wednesday’s forecast is for a bright and cold day with sunny spells and, especially for northern parts and eastern coastal areas, scattered snow showers. The best of the sunshine is expected across southern counties. Frost may persist all day in places and the maximum temperature will be 2 °C.

There will be further snow showers across northern parts and eastern coastal areas on Wednesday evening and overnight, with southern parts largely dry and clear. Widespread, perhaps locally severe, frost will develop with a minimum temperature of -6 °C.