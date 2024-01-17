PSNI warn Northern Ireland motorists 'overnight snow and ice making driving difficult'
With overnight snow and ice, police are urging everyone to exercise caution, particularly on untreated roads.
“Slow down and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front,” a PSNI spokesperson warned.
The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across many parts of Northern Ireland until midnight on Thursday.
Wednesday’s forecast is for a bright and cold day with sunny spells and, especially for northern parts and eastern coastal areas, scattered snow showers. The best of the sunshine is expected across southern counties. Frost may persist all day in places and the maximum temperature will be 2 °C.
There will be further snow showers across northern parts and eastern coastal areas on Wednesday evening and overnight, with southern parts largely dry and clear. Widespread, perhaps locally severe, frost will develop with a minimum temperature of -6 °C.
Thursday is forecast to be another cold day with a mix of sunny spells and snow showers, with wintry showers most frequent in the northern counties. The maximum temperature is likely to be 3 °C.