Police have warned of disruption to traffic in Belfast on Saturday due to two separate parades taking place in the city centre.

The Mela Carnival parade will assemble in Writers Square at 12pm and then proceed from 12.30pm along Donegall Street - Waring Street – Bridge Street- Castle Place - Donegall Place and into the grounds of the City Hall.

The parade will disperse at approximately 1.15pm.

A second parade – organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign – will assemble in Writers Square at 1.30pm and then make its way from 2pm along Donegall Street – Royal Avenue – Donegall Place – Donegall Square North - Chichester Street to finish at Erskine House and disperse at approximately 3pm.

The Belfast Mela Festival starts on Saturday, August 17. Picture: William Cherry / Presseye

Police said vehicular access will be restricted on the above roads, and the Wellington Place and High Street areas, while the parades take place.

They added they will have “an appropriate and proportionate policing operation in place to ensure the safety of all”.

Road users are asked to seek alternative routes for their journey where possible to help to avoid delays.