PSNI warn of M1 motorway traffic delays following collision
Motorists are being warned of ongoing traffic delays on the M1 following a collision.
Police reported there is traffic congestion on Monday afternoon on the citybound stretch of the motorway between the Lisburn services and the Blacks Road junction.
They warned road users to be prepared to slow down and stop until the congestion has been cleared.
