Public meeting to discuss Portrush traffic issues over Easter weekend

A public meeting is to take place in Portrush to discuss traffic management issues in the town over the Easter weekend.
By Una Culkin
Published 26th Jan 2024, 11:21 GMT
In recent years, the town has been the venue for a ‘Port Sunday car cruise’ on Easter Sunday, attracting hundreds of cars but drawing criticism from some quarters over traffic gridlock.

The public meeting, hosted by Police Causeway Coast & Glens and supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, will take place at Portrush Town Hall at 7pm on Wednesday, February 7.

