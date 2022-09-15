Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Public transport on day of state funeral

Translink is advising passengers that they will be operating a Saturday timetable for services on Bank Holiday Monday, September 19.

By Elinor Glynn
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:40 am

Translink is advising passengers that they will be operating a Saturday timetable for services on Bank Holiday Monday, September 19.

For timetable details and the latest travel updates visit www.translink.co.uk, use the Journey Planner App, follow @Translink_NI or call 028 90 66 66 30.

For any further information about official proceedings during the Period of Mourning visit www.nio.gov.uk .

Translink