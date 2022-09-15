Public transport on day of state funeral
Translink is advising passengers that they will be operating a Saturday timetable for services on Bank Holiday Monday, September 19.
Translink is advising passengers that they will be operating a Saturday timetable for services on Bank Holiday Monday, September 19.
For timetable details and the latest travel updates visit www.translink.co.uk, use the Journey Planner App, follow @Translink_NI or call 028 90 66 66 30.
For any further information about official proceedings during the Period of Mourning visit www.nio.gov.uk .