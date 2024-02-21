Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of a road traffic collision at Quay Street which was reported shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, February 21. The road is currently closed and officers remain at the scene.”

Fire crews rescued one person from the car and one person was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived, according to NIFRS.