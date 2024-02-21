Quay Street Larne: road closed following traffic collision
A road has been closed in Larne town centre following a one vehicle collision.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of a road traffic collision at Quay Street which was reported shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, February 21. The road is currently closed and officers remain at the scene.”
Fire crews rescued one person from the car and one person was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived, according to NIFRS.
The casualties were transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.