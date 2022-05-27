Queen + Adam Lambert concert traffic congestion warning

“We have been advised that large numbers are expected for the Queen + Adam Lambert show at Belfast SSE Arena on both Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 evenings,” a police spokesperson said.

Doors open at the venue at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 8pm.

“Please be aware of the possibility of delays on all approach roads to the Arena.

Police have warned of congestion on roads leading to the SSE Arena. Picture: Google