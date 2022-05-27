Loading...

Queen + Adam Lambert concert traffic congestion warning

The PSNI has warned motorists of potential traffic congestion in Belfast tonight (Friday, May 27) and tomorrow (Saturday),

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 27th May 2022, 7:48 am

“We have been advised that large numbers are expected for the Queen + Adam Lambert show at Belfast SSE Arena on both Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 evenings,” a police spokesperson said.

Doors open at the venue at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 8pm.

“Please be aware of the possibility of delays on all approach roads to the Arena.

Police have warned of congestion on roads leading to the SSE Arena. Picture: Google

“Leave plenty of time for your journey and be aware that in times of heavy congestion it may be necessary to close the M3 off slip towards the SSE Arena. If this is the case please enter the Harbour estate via Dee Street,” the police spokesperson added.

