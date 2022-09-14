Register
Queen's funeral: Translink school services to be cancelled on bank holiday Monday

Translink is advising passengers that school services will not be operating on Monday, September 19.

By Russell Keers
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:37 pm

The announcement follows advice from the Department of Education that Monday should be treated as an exceptional closure day for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Commenting on the development, a spokesperson for the transport provider said: “ Further information on general passenger services on the bank holiday will soon be available.

Translink school bus services will not operate on September 19.

“For the latest public transport journey updates, follow @Translink_NI, visit www.translink.co.uk or call 028 90 66 66 30.”

