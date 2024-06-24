Rail commuters advised of delays after vehicle strikes bridge in east Antrim

By Russell Keers
Published 24th Jun 2024, 17:34 BST
Train passengers are being advised of delays to services on a section of the Larne line after a vehicle struck a bridge in Carrickfergus.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Due to a vehicle striking a bridge at Carrickfergus, train services running through this station will be delayed.

"Disruption is expected until further notice.”

There are no further details at this time.

