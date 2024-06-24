Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Train passengers are being advised of delays to services on a section of the Larne line after a vehicle struck a bridge in Carrickfergus.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Due to a vehicle striking a bridge at Carrickfergus, train services running through this station will be delayed.

"Disruption is expected until further notice.”