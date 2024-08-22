Rasharkin band parade likely to lead to delays, warns PSNI
Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors Flute Band will be welcoming 24 visiting bands for their annual parade through the village.
The parade begins at 7.15pm and will be finished by 9pm. It will proceed along Turnpike, Church Road, Main Street, Moneyleck Road, Bann Road and Turnpike.
The following bands are taking part:
- Tullaghans
- Drumaheagles
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Stranocum Flute Band
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Benvarden Flute Band
- Ballyquin SOU
- Pride of Orange Ballynarigg
- Pride of the Bann
- Crown Defenders Cloughmills
- Ballykeel LSOU
- Pride of the Maine
- Ballee
- Cairncastle
- Pride of the Park
- Boveedy
- Moneydig
- Giants Causeway
- Dunamoney
- Maghera SOW
- Duneany Accordion Band
- Killycoogan Independent Accordion Band
- Kells SOW
- North Ballymena Protestant Boys
- Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors
Police said it’s anticipated that a number of roads in and around the village will be closed for a period of time.
"Officers will be on the ground to assist with the flow of traffic and local diversions will be in place between 6.30pm and 9pm,” a spokesperson said.
"If you do not plan on attending the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid any potential delays.”
