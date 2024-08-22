Rasharkin band parade likely to lead to delays, warns PSNI

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 13:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have advised road users to expect traffic delays in Rasharkin on Friday evening due to a band parade.

Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors Flute Band will be welcoming 24 visiting bands for their annual parade through the village.

The parade begins at 7.15pm and will be finished by 9pm. It will proceed along Turnpike, Church Road, Main Street, Moneyleck Road, Bann Road and Turnpike.

The following bands are taking part:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A band parade will be held in Rasharkin on Friday evening, August 23. Picture: Tony HendronA band parade will be held in Rasharkin on Friday evening, August 23. Picture: Tony Hendron
A band parade will be held in Rasharkin on Friday evening, August 23. Picture: Tony Hendron
  • Tullaghans
  • ⁠Drumaheagles
  • ⁠Dunloy Accordion Band
  • Stranocum Flute Band
  • Dunaghy Flute Band
  • ⁠Benvarden Flute Band
  • ⁠Ballyquin SOU
  • ⁠Pride of Orange Ballynarigg
  • Pride of the Bann
  • ⁠Crown Defenders Cloughmills
  • ⁠Ballykeel LSOU
  • Pride of the Maine
  • Ballee
  • ⁠Cairncastle
  • Pride of the Park
  • ⁠Boveedy
  • Moneydig
  • Giants Causeway
  • Dunamoney
  • ⁠Maghera SOW
  • ⁠Duneany Accordion Band
  • Killycoogan Independent Accordion Band
  • Kells SOW
  • ⁠North Ballymena Protestant Boys
  • Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors

Police said it’s anticipated that a number of roads in and around the village will be closed for a period of time.

"Officers will be on the ground to assist with the flow of traffic and local diversions will be in place between 6.30pm and 9pm,” a spokesperson said.

"If you do not plan on attending the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid any potential delays.”

Related topics:PSNI PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.