Police have advised road users to expect traffic delays in Rasharkin on Friday evening due to a band parade.

Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors Flute Band will be welcoming 24 visiting bands for their annual parade through the village.

The parade begins at 7.15pm and will be finished by 9pm. It will proceed along Turnpike, Church Road, Main Street, Moneyleck Road, Bann Road and Turnpike.

The following bands are taking part:

A band parade will be held in Rasharkin on Friday evening, August 23. Picture: Tony Hendron

Tullaghans

⁠Drumaheagles

⁠Dunloy Accordion Band

Stranocum Flute Band

Dunaghy Flute Band

⁠Benvarden Flute Band

⁠Ballyquin SOU

⁠Pride of Orange Ballynarigg

Pride of the Bann

⁠Crown Defenders Cloughmills

⁠Ballykeel LSOU

Pride of the Maine

Ballee

⁠Cairncastle

Pride of the Park

⁠Boveedy

Moneydig

Giants Causeway

Dunamoney

⁠Maghera SOW

⁠Duneany Accordion Band

Killycoogan Independent Accordion Band

Kells SOW

⁠North Ballymena Protestant Boys

Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors

Police said it’s anticipated that a number of roads in and around the village will be closed for a period of time.

"Officers will be on the ground to assist with the flow of traffic and local diversions will be in place between 6.30pm and 9pm,” a spokesperson said.

"If you do not plan on attending the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid any potential delays.”