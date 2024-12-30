Ravenhill Road reopens following 'serious collision'
Motorists are advised that the Ravenhill Road has reopened to traffic following a serious collision.
Police had issued a statement at 10.30am on December 30, advising of a “serious collision” in the Ravenhill Road area of south Belfast.
Members of the emergency services were tasked to the scene and the road was closed for several hours between the roundabout at the Ormeau Road junction and St Judes Parade. Local diversions were in place.
Providing an update this afternoon (Monday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Ravenhill Road has now fully reopened following an earlier road traffic collision in the area.”