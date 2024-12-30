Police officers at the scene of the collision in the Ravenhill Road area of Belfast on December 30. (Pic: Press Eye).

Motorists are advised that the Ravenhill Road has reopened to traffic following a serious collision.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police had issued a statement at 10.30am on December 30, advising of a “serious collision” in the Ravenhill Road area of south Belfast.

Members of the emergency services were tasked to the scene and the road was closed for several hours between the roundabout at the Ormeau Road junction and St Judes Parade. Local diversions were in place.

Providing an update this afternoon (Monday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Ravenhill Road has now fully reopened following an earlier road traffic collision in the area.”