Reopening of the Lisburn to Antrim railway line moves a step closer as feasibility study nears completion

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has welcomed an update from the Infrastructure Minister that the feasibility study into the reopening of the Lisburn to Antrim railway line is nearing completion.

Responding to a request for an update from Mr Honeyford, the Minister said: “I can confirm that Translink received funding, through the British Department of Transport’s Union Connectivity Fund, to undertake a feasibility study regarding the re-opening of the railway line between Lisburn and Antrim.

"As well as considering engineering requirements, demand forecasting and cost estimates, the study is considering reopening the three stations previously in operation on this line at Ballinderry, Glenavy and Crumlin.

"In addition, three locations for a new station at Belfast International Airport are also being appraised to identify the preferred option.

"The report is due to be completed in Summer 2025 and I look forward to reviewing its recommendations on how to improve connectivity across our island.”

Mr Honeyford welcomed the news, saying: “This is a significant step forward for Lagan Valley and the wider region.

"I’ve campaigned for years to see the Knockmore Line reopened, and I am delighted the feasibility study is nearly complete.

"This line has the potential to transform connectivity, boost our economy, and link rural communities.

"I’ll continue to push hard to ensure this vital infrastructure project becomes a reality as soon as possible.

“Reopening the Knockmore Line is the low-hanging fruit of the All-Island Rail Review – the tracks are there, and the demand is clear. Let’s seize this opportunity to continue to expand and grow a modern, sustainable public transport network.”