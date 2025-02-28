Resurfacing and lane closures scheduled for Mid Ulster roads in the week ahead
A5 Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley - one way closure from old A5 Roundabout to new A5 Roundabout.
Road closure required to facilitate work by FP McCann, resurfacing.
Closure to operate: continuous other from Sunday, March 2 to Monday, March 3.
Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route via:Dungannon Road, Ballygawley Road, Cabragh Link Road North, Cabragh Link Road South.
Ballygawley Road, Dungannon – a single-lane closure has been announced on the Ballygawley Road to facilitate essential gas upgrade works, which will begin on Monday, March 10, and is expected to last for approximately one month.
A single lane will be closed for traffic between the Newell Road roundabout and John Street, with a diversion in place. The lane heading towards Newell Road will remain open to traffic. Emergency services access will be maintained at all times.
This upgrade comes at a time of growing demand for gas connections in the local area.
In Maghera, work continues in the town centre on the public realm scheme which is expected to be completed in April.
A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.
Diversions are in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.
A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street. Diverisons are in place via Main Street, Glen Road and Fair HIll.
The closures in the town centre area will continue until April 25.