Resurfacing and lane closures scheduled for Mid Ulster roads in the week ahead

Planned roadworks may cause some delays in the coming week in parts of the Mid Ulster area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A5 Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley - one way closure from old A5 Roundabout to new A5 Roundabout.

Road closure required to facilitate work by FP McCann, resurfacing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closure to operate: continuous other from Sunday, March 2 to Monday, March 3.

Lane closure at A5 Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley for resurfacing | Google

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via:Dungannon Road, Ballygawley Road, Cabragh Link Road North, Cabragh Link Road South.

Ballygawley Road, Dungannon – a single-lane closure has been announced on the Ballygawley Road to facilitate essential gas upgrade works, which will begin on Monday, March 10, and is expected to last for approximately one month.

A single lane will be closed for traffic between the Newell Road roundabout and John Street, with a diversion in place. The lane heading towards Newell Road will remain open to traffic. Emergency services access will be maintained at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This upgrade comes at a time of growing demand for gas connections in the local area.

In Maghera, work continues in the town centre on the public realm scheme which is expected to be completed in April.

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

Diversions are in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street. Diverisons are in place via Main Street, Glen Road and Fair HIll.

The closures in the town centre area will continue until April 25.