Resurfacing of Tobermore main street welcomed

Welcoming the move, DUP MLA Keith Buchanan and Councillor Anne Forde had been lobbying for the work to be carried out.

Speaking today Keith Buchanan MLA said: “Following persistent lobbying from both myself and my colleague Cllr Anne Forde, plans are now in place to resurface Main Street, Tobermore. Work is due to take place on Sunday 27 March and Sunday 3 April, weather permitting.

"The quality of the road surface will be greatly improved and drivers will notice a difference to this section of the road network. I would ask those using this section of road to allow extra time for their journey and comply with all necessary traffic restrictions.

