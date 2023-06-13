Register
Resurfacing scheme for Lisburn Road, Belfast could lead to disruption and diversions for local commuters

A resurfacing scheme on Lisburn Road, Belfast is due to commence on Monday June 26, 2023 and motorists should prepare for diversions and lane closures.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST

The scheme involves the resurfacing of the footways and carriageway between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital. It is expected all work will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

Motorists have been advised that in order to facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, work will be completed under lane closures throughout July and August.

Weeknight and weekend road closures will be required during September.

Motorists will face road closures and diversions as work is carried out on the Lisburn Road. Pic by GoogleMotorists will face road closures and diversions as work is carried out on the Lisburn Road. Pic by Google
The Department fr Infrastructure will inform the public in advance of these closures and a diversionary route will be clearly signed via Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained.

The road will be open and footways reinstated over the July holiday period.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, however road users should allow additional time when planning their journey.

"Completion of the work by end of September is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

"All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.”

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com.

Motorists can also report faults in local roads, including potholes or surface defects, online at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/information-and-services/travel-transport-and-roads/problems-roads-and-streets

