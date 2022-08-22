Edit Account-Sign Out

Resurfacing works causing delays in Newtownabbey

Motorists are being advised to expect delays along a major road in the Macedon area of Newtownabbey due to a programme of roadworks.

Commenting on the issue, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are delays on the O`Neill Road from Doagh Road towards Prince Charles Way at the roundabout.

“This is due to resurfacing works with lane restriction/temporary traffic controls. Expect delays from 9.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday this week.”

O'Neill Road. (Pic by Google).
