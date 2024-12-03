A 38-year-old male arrested after a vehicle pursuit on the Portadown Road, Richill, earlier on Tuesday (December 3) has been bailed pending further police enquiries.

Police say they are also investigating a possible linked burglary at the Drop Inn Charity Shop, Dobbin Road, Richill.

In an appeal for information, the PSNI added: “Were you in the area between 1700hrs Monday 2nd December 2024 and Tuesday 3rd December 0900hrs. Did you observe any suspicious activity? Do you have Dash Cam? Please contact police on 101 quoting serial 346 03/12/24.”