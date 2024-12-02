Risk of ice on Northern Ireland’s roads with gritting scheduled
Motorists are advised with temperatures forecast to fall below freezing there is a risk of ice on roads in the province.
Trafficwatch NI stated: “The Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk is now underway this evening (Monday, December 2).
"Overnight inspections are planned that may result in additional salting Tuesday morning.
"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”