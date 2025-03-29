Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Ballymena area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Parade Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the junction with Ballygarvey Road to the junction with Cushendall Road on Friday, April 4 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Ballymena area this week. Photo: Pixabay

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 17:00Wed, 19 Mar 2025 11:07

The closure is required for NIE tree cutting; local access will be maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with alternative route via Parade Road, Ballygarvey Road, and Cushendall Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Parkmore Drive, Ballymena

There will be a road closure on Cullybackey Road from Monday, March 31 at 8:00am until Friday, April 4 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

A diversion will operate with alternative route via B0062 Cullybackey Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a continuous road closure from the M2 to the A26 Larne Road roundabout until Friday, April 4 at 5:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via the M2, Ballee Road East, and Lisnevenagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a continuous road closure from the A26 Larne Road roundabout to the M2 until Friday, April 4 at 5:00pm.

The closure is required for a civil engineering and carriageway resurfacing scheme.

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Larne Road, Ballee Road East, and Lisnevenagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Larne Road, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from the A26 Larne Road Link to A26 Moorfields Road until Friday, April 4 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to facilitate road works on the off slip towards Coleraine from Larne Road roundabout.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.