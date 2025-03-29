Road and lane closures in Ballymena in the coming week
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Parade Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the junction with Ballygarvey Road to the junction with Cushendall Road on Friday, April 4 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE tree cutting; local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with alternative route via Parade Road, Ballygarvey Road, and Cushendall Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Parkmore Drive, Ballymena
There will be a road closure on Cullybackey Road from Monday, March 31 at 8:00am until Friday, April 4 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.
A diversion will operate with alternative route via B0062 Cullybackey Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a continuous road closure from the M2 to the A26 Larne Road roundabout until Friday, April 4 at 5:00pm.
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via the M2, Ballee Road East, and Lisnevenagh Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a continuous road closure from the A26 Larne Road roundabout to the M2 until Friday, April 4 at 5:00pm.
The closure is required for a civil engineering and carriageway resurfacing scheme.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Larne Road, Ballee Road East, and Lisnevenagh Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Larne Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from the A26 Larne Road Link to A26 Moorfields Road until Friday, April 4 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to facilitate road works on the off slip towards Coleraine from Larne Road roundabout.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
