Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Old Antrim Road, Ballymena

There will be a continuous road closure from Forthill Park to Hollybank Park from Monday, August 25 at 8:00am until Friday, August 29 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required to repair a gravity sewer - emergency.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0523 Antrim Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 75m each way Cushendall Road, Bally Road, Killyflugh Road to 75m each way Cushendall Road, Bally Road, Killyflugh Road on Friday, August 29 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibrus home installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Crankill Road, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Tullygrawley Road to Loughmagarry Road from Sunday, August 31 at 10:00pm until Tuesday, September 2 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI Road maintenance scheme.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the Islandstown Road junction to no.411 Cushendall Road on Friday, August 29 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach to renew frame and cover.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Railway Street, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Waveney Road to the junction with Queen Street on Sunday, August 31 from 7:00am until 1:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water - CSO duct and kiosk installation.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Loughloughan Road to Tullymore Road on Wednesday, August 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.42 Carnlough Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Ballygarvey Road to Killyflugh Road on Wednesday, August 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.235 Cushendall Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only road closure from 75m north of Rockfield Park to 2km north of Rockfield Park until Thursday, August 28 at 4:00am.

The closure is required for civils works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via (diversion 1) C0109 Frys Road, A0042 Broughshane Road, A0042 Raceview Road, A0042 Main Street, A0042 Carnlough Road, A0042 Ballymena Road, A0002 Bay Road, A0002 Marine Road, A0002 Harbour Road, A0002 Garron Road, A5002 Garron Road, and A5002 Main Street or (diversion 2 For HGV/large vehicles) A0043 Cushendall Road, A0042 Broughshane Road, M0002 M2, A0042 Raceview Road, A0026 Crankill Road, A0026 Frosses Road, A0044 Drones Road, A0044 Hillside Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Castle Street, A5002 Ann Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Cushendall Road, A5002 Loughareema Road, A5002 Tromra Road, A5002 Chapel Road, A5002 Mill Street, A5002 Bridge Street, and A5002 Coast Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from street light no.20 to the Causeway Coast and Glens sign until Wednesday, August 27 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 20m to the left hand side of No.108 to 20m on the right hand side of No.108 until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.