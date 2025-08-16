Road and lane closures in the Carrickfergus area
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Windsor Avenue, Whitehead
There will be a road closure from Alexandra Avenue to Malone Avenue on Wednesday, August 20 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
The closure is required by NI Water to replace a manhole cover and frame; local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3140 Windsor Avenue, U3140 Kings Road, U3140 Edward Road, and U3140 Alexandra Avenue.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Larne Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from 500m northeast of the Tongue Loanen junction to 800m northeast of the Tongue Loanen junction on Friday, August 22 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT poling works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Joymount, Carrickfergus
There will be a continuous road closure from Albert Road to Joymount until Friday, August 22 at 4:00pm.
The closure is required for NI Water works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3105 Joymount, A0002 Marine Highway, and C0075 Albert Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.