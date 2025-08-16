Road and lane closures in the Carrickfergus area

By Helena McManus
Published 16th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Windsor Avenue, Whitehead

There will be a road closure from Alexandra Avenue to Malone Avenue on Wednesday, August 20 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI Worldplaceholder image
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required by NI Water to replace a manhole cover and frame; local access will be maintained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3140 Windsor Avenue, U3140 Kings Road, U3140 Edward Road, and U3140 Alexandra Avenue.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Larne Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from 500m northeast of the Tongue Loanen junction to 800m northeast of the Tongue Loanen junction on Friday, August 22 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Joymount, Carrickfergus

There will be a continuous road closure from Albert Road to Joymount until Friday, August 22 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3105 Joymount, A0002 Marine Highway, and C0075 Albert Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Related topics:Carrickfergus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice