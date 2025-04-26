Road and lane closures in the Carrickfergus area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Tudor Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a road closure from Highgrove Gate to No.45 Tudor Road on Wednesday, April 30 from 8:00am to 6:00pm.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame; local and emergency access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3112 Tudor Road, U3112 Tudor Drive, U3112 Tudor Link, U3112 Craigs Road, U3130 Prince Andrew Way, U3112 Broadlands Park, and U3112 Broadlands Gardens.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Belfast Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from Trooperslane Lane Road to Trooperslane Lane Road + 500m westbound from Monday, April 28 at 9:30am until Tuesday, April 29 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for the installation of a gas main valve.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
