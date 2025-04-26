Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Tudor Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure from Highgrove Gate to No.45 Tudor Road on Wednesday, April 30 from 8:00am to 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame; local and emergency access will be maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3112 Tudor Road, U3112 Tudor Drive, U3112 Tudor Link, U3112 Craigs Road, U3130 Prince Andrew Way, U3112 Broadlands Park, and U3112 Broadlands Gardens.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from Trooperslane Lane Road to Trooperslane Lane Road + 500m westbound from Monday, April 28 at 9:30am until Tuesday, April 29 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the installation of a gas main valve.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.