Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous road closure from No.188 Shore Road to Longwood Road until Tuesday, August 26 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for work by NIE.

Diversions will operate, with alternative routes via (Diversion 1) A0002 Shore Road, B0059 Doagh Road, B0513 O'neill Road, C0032 Church

Road, and C0032 Longwood Road, and (Diversion 2) A0002 Shore Road, U0407 Mill Road, U0407 Longlands Road, U0407 Church Road, C0032 Church Road, and C0032 Longwood Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous lane closure from the Abbeyville Street junction to the Dillons Avenue junction from Saturday, August 16 at 4:00am until Monday, August 25 at 6:00am.

The closure is required to repair a manhole cover.﻿ One lane in each direction to be closed – weekend working, 4am Saturday, August 16 to 6am Monday, August 18 and 4am Saturday, August 23 to 6am Monday, August 25.

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Doagh Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from The Square to Clare Heights until Friday, August 29 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0095 Doagh Road, B0094 North End, and B0094 Rashee Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Sandyknowes Drive, Glengormley

There will be a continuous road closure from the junction with Sandyknowes Drive to the end of Sandyknowes Park until Sunday, September 28 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water - storm separation works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0405 Sandyknowes Crescent, U0405 Sandyknowes Way, and U0405 Sandyknowes Park.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.