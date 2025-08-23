Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Lisglass Road, Straid

There will be a road closure from Slievetrue Road to Irish Hill Road on Wednesday, August 27 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required by NI Water to install a new PMA pressure monitor.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0031 Irish Hill Road, B0095 Main Street, C0036 Seskin Road, and U0040 Lisglass Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Antrim Road, Mallusk

There will be a lane closure from 50m each way of Henry Brothers entrance Antrim Road to 50m into Henry Brothers entrance on Tuesday, August 26 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for a full-service water connection.﻿

Traffic controls to operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Hillhead Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from the A8 to A57 Templepatrick Road from Monday, August 25 at 9:30am until Tuesday, August 26 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0008 Belfast Road, A0008 Ballynure Road, A0057 Templepatrick Road, and the A0057 Templepatrick Road off-slip.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous road closure from No.188 Shore Road to Longwood Road until Tuesday, August 26 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for work by NIE.

Diversions will operate, with alternative routes via (Diversion 1) A0002 Shore Road, B0059 Doagh Road, B0513 O'neill Road, C0032 Church Road, and C0032 Longwood Road, and (Diversion 2) A0002 Shore Road, U0407 Mill Road, U0407 Longlands Road, U0407 Church Road, C0032 Church Road, and C0032 Longwood Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous lane closure from the Abbeyville Street junction to the Dillons Avenue junction until Monday, August 25 at 6:00am.

The closure is required to repair a manhole cover.﻿ One lane in each direction to be closed – weekend working, 4am Saturday, August 23 to 6am Monday, August 25.

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Doagh Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from The Square to Clare Heights until Friday, August 29 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0095 Doagh Road, B0094 North End, and B0094 Rashee Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.