Road and lane closures in the Newtownabbey area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from 75m each side of Elmwood Grove on Monday, October 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for meter works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of 5 minutes expected.
Cogry Road, Ballyclare
There will be a road closure from Cogry Road on Tuesday, October 28 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
The closure is required for BT poling works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0045 Rectory Road and C0039 Bridge Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Antrim Road, Mallusk
There will be a lane closure from the Chimney Corner Hotel entrance to 130m north of the Chimney Corner Hotel entrance on Tuesday, October 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NIW rehabilitation works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.