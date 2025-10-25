Road and lane closures in the Newtownabbey area this week

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from 75m each side of Elmwood Grove on Monday, October 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: Matthew Ashmore - stock.adobe.com

The closure is required for meter works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of 5 minutes expected.

Cogry Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from Cogry Road on Tuesday, October 28 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0045 Rectory Road and C0039 Bridge Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Antrim Road, Mallusk

There will be a lane closure from the Chimney Corner Hotel entrance to 130m north of the Chimney Corner Hotel entrance on Tuesday, October 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIW rehabilitation works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.