Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Newtownabbey area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Ballyeaston Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from the junction with Erskine Park to the junction with Victoria Road on Tuesday, April 8 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE tree cutting.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Ballyeaston Road, Erskine Park, Rashee Road, and Victoria Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Fairhill Park, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from the Fairhill Road junction to the end of Fairhill Park from Tuesday, April 8 at 8:00am until Wednesday, April 16 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for a NIE parking crane.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U0419 Fairhill Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Belfast Road, Ballyclare

There will be a lane closure from 400m north of the Coleman’s Corner roundabout to 400m south of the Coleman’s Corner roundabout from Monday, April 7 at 9:30am until Friday, April 11 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for landscaping the centre of Coleman’s Corner Roundabout.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Antrim Road, Mallusk

There will be a lane closure from Roughfort Road - Ballyvessy Road to Rogan Manor until Friday, April 18 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for drainage installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Irish Hill Road, Straid

There will be a road closure from the Carntall Road junction to the Main Street junction on Monday, April 7 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE tree cutting.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Irish Hill Road, Carntall Road, Belfast Road, Hillhead Road, Ballynure Road, Mill Road, Green Road, Legaloy Roundabout, Legaloy Road, Calhame Road, and Ballylagan.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Mossvale Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous road closure from No. 45 Mossvale Road to Ballyclare Road B56 until Friday, April 18 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NIW water main installation.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Ballynure Road, Ballyclare Road, and Doagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from the Shore Road Station Road roundabout to Dillons Avenue until Friday, May 9 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.