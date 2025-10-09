Road and lane closures to look out for in Mid Ulster area in coming week
Mullaghmore Road, Dungannon - road closure to Quarry lane.
Closure is required to remove a tree encroaching on the road, narrowing lane width for vehicles.
The closure will continue until Tuesday, October 14.
Diversion/traffic control will be in operation and motorists can expect delays.
Anticipated delays will be 5 - 15 minutes. School buses to be granted access.
Alternative route via: diversion one: B0043 Mullaghmore Road, U7514 Quarry Lane, U7514 Oakland Avenue, A0029 Carland Road, A0029 Cookstown Road, C0636 Tullycullion Road.
M1 Dungannon - hard shoulder closure from junction 13 Beatties Corner until 4.30pm on Friday, October 24.
Lane closure required to facilitate boundary fencing replacement.
Diversion/traffic control to operate, 5 minute delays expected.
A4 East bound, Dungannon - road closure.
Road users are advised of a closure of the A4 Dual Carriageway Eastbound from the Cabragh road junction to - M1 Junction 15 (Stangmore) Eastbound Off-Slip.
The closure is from 11pm on Friday, October 16, until 6am on Sunday, October 19, to faciliate carriageway resurfacing works.
During this closure a diversion will be on place via: A4 Cabragh Eastbound Off-Slip, B34 Ballygawley Road, Old Ballygawley Road, Ballygawley Road, John Street, Railway Road, Milltown Street, Brooke Street, Wellington Road, A29 Moy Road, Stangmore Roundabout, M1 Junction 15 Eastbound On-Slip.
Delays estimated up to 15 minutes.
Moy Road, Stangmore - lane closure – from A4 off slip to A4 on slip.
Lane closure required to facilitate work by DfI Western Closure to operate on Sunday, October 19.