Road closed following traffic collision in Causeway Coast and Glens area

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th May 2025, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road has been closed in Co Derry / Londonderry following a traffic collision.

Police said the Legavallon Road, between Dungiven and Garvagh, is currently closed in both directions.

They are urging road-users to use alternative routes.

Related topics:PoliceCauseway Coast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice