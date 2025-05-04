Road closed following traffic collision in Causeway Coast and Glens area
A road has been closed in Co Derry / Londonderry following a traffic collision.
Police said the Legavallon Road, between Dungiven and Garvagh, is currently closed in both directions.
They are urging road-users to use alternative routes.
