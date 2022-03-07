Road closed in Carrick due to fallen electricity pole

Motorists are advised that a section of a road in Carrickfergus is closed due to a fallen electricity pole in the town.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 7th March 2022, 10:22 am

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Carrickfergus Ellis Street/Lower Woodburn Road remain closed to traffic due to a fallen Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) pole. Diversions are in place. NIEN engineers are on site.”

Urging road users to avoid the area, a PSNI spokesperson added: “Police are advising motorists to avoid the Ellis Street area of Carrickfergus due to a fallen telegraph pole. Diversions are currently in place.”

A total of 40 customers are currently without power in the area. A NIEN spokesperson said: “The repair team is working to resolve the problem. The fault is due to a road traffic accident resulting in damage to the network.”

Ellis Street. (Pic by Google).

There is currently no estimated restoration time available.

