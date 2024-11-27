Road closed in Co Fermanagh due to ice and fog warning for motorists in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area
In a statement, PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon warned: “Throughout the district we are experiencing heavy fog. The fog is making driving conditions more challenging this morning.
"If you need to travel this morning please take care on the roads.”
In Co Fermanagh, road users are advised to avoid the Old Coach Road in Bellanaleck as it is impassable due to icy conditions.
Meanwhile, Trafficwatch Ni said temperatures fell below freezing overnight and salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice has been undertaken.
It added: “Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”
