Road closed in Co Fermanagh due to ice and fog warning for motorists in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Nov 2024, 08:24 BST

Police are urging motorists to exercise caution on Northern Ireland’s roads on Wednesday (November 27) due to challenging driving conditions.

In a statement, PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon warned: “Throughout the district we are experiencing heavy fog. The fog is making driving conditions more challenging this morning.

"If you need to travel this morning please take care on the roads.”

Police are warning of fog in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas.Police are warning of fog in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas.
In Co Fermanagh, road users are advised to avoid the Old Coach Road in Bellanaleck as it is impassable due to icy conditions.

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch Ni said temperatures fell below freezing overnight and salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice has been undertaken.

It added: “Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

