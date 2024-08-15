Road closed in Dungannon following single-vehicle collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Aug 2024, 19:30 BST
The Moy Road in Dungannon has been closed following a single-vehicle collision on Thursday evening.

Diversions are in place at the Stangmore Roundabout.

Police have asked road users to seek an alternative route.

Related topics:DiversionsPolice

