Road closed in Dungannon following single-vehicle collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Moy Road in Dungannon has been closed following a single-vehicle collision on Thursday evening.
Diversions are in place at the Stangmore Roundabout.
Police have asked road users to seek an alternative route.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.