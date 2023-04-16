A PSNI spokesperson confirmed at 6.45pm this evening (Sunday, April 16) that the Marlacoo Road is closed to traffic.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes for their journey.
A road in Richhill, Co Armagh is currently closed following a serious one-vehicle traffic collision.
