Road closed in Richhill following serious traffic collision

A road in Richhill, Co Armagh is currently closed following a serious one-vehicle traffic collision.

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Apr 2023, 18:56 BST

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed at 6.45pm this evening (Sunday, April 16) that the Marlacoo Road is closed to traffic.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes for their journey.

The Marlacoo Road, Richhill, is currently closed.
