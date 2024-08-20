Road closed near Ballyclare due to fallen telegraph pole

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Aug 2024, 08:18 BST
Motorists are being warned of a road closure near Ballyclare in Newtownabbey due to a fallen telegraph pole.

Trafficwatch NI is reporting that the Carrickfergus Road leaving Ballynure is closed between Ballylagan Road and Woodside Road.

Road-users are advised to take an alternative route until the utility contractor can get the pole removed.

