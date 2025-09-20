Road closure in Carrickfergus this week

By Helena McManus
Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Scotch Quarter, Carrickfergus

There will be a continuous road closure from Taylors Avenue to Joymount from Monday, September 22 at 8:00am until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NI Water for a sewer connection.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3105 Scotch Quarter, A0002 Marine Highway, and U3105 Joymount.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

