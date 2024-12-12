Multiple road traffic collisions are causing traffic delays across Northern Ireland on Thursday evening.

Police said the northbound lane of the A1 at Banbridge is closed following a collision near the Halfway Road. Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to find other routes.

Meanwhile, the Magheraconluce Road, Hillsborough is also closed due to a two-vehicle collision.

A two-vehicle collision at Tillysburn on the A2 Belfast - Bangor Road is also causing traffic disruption. The road had been impassable but it has since reopened but is down to one lane heading to Holywood.

An earlier broken down lorry on the M2 citybound between Duncrue Street and the Nelson Street off-slip has now been removed and traffic is flowing again in the area.