Road closures announced ahead of Cookstown 100 road races

Police are advising motorists that the Cookstown 100 road races are taking place this Friday and Saturday.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:49 BST

Roads will be closed between 7am and 9.30pm on Friday and again between 7am and 7.30pm on Saturday. Please seek alternative routes for your journey between these times.

Those attending the event should enter via the Orritor Road, Drumearn Road and Tulnacross Road.

Entry cannot be gained via Killycurragh Road, Mackenny Road and Tullagh Road.

Police announce road closures for the Cookstown 100 road races.
Police announce road closures for the Cookstown 100 road races.

Those attending should respect residents by not blocking entrances or entering the course via private property.

