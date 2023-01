A stretch of the A4 dual carriageway in Tyrone has been closed following a road traffic collision this morning.

Police say the carriageway westbound is closed between Reaskmore and Cabragh near to the Killymaddy Centre, Dungannon.

They are asking motorists to seek an alternative route for their journeys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this morning, police said the dual carriageway had been down to one lane following the traffic collision and that motorists could expect delays.

A stretch of the A4 dual carriageway in Tyrone has been closed following a road traffic collision this morning.