Road improvement scheme for Hillsborough

The resurfacing scheme extends between Dromore Road and Edentrillick Hill Road and will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Tuesday September 20 until Friday December 9 between the hours of 8.00am and 6.00pm

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During these times a signed diversionary route will be in place using the B2 Ballynahinch Road - Magheraconluce Road - Dromara Road - Dromore Road and vice versa. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all work will be completed by December 9, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.